CMA Fest, like most festivals, follow a clear bag policy. They also reserve the right to refuse letting you in if you refuse to allow for your bag to be inspected.
According to CMA, the following is NOT allowed:
- Adhesive-backed decals, stickers, bumper stickers, etc.
- Aerosol containers of any kind, including aerosol sunscreen. (Lotion sunscreen is recommended. Sunscreen is available at first aid tents located at Riverfront Park and Walk of Fame Park.)
- Animals (canine and miniature horse service animals are permitted to assist guests with disabilities; comfort animals are not permitted)
- Balls (beach balls, footballs, balloons, etc.)
- Bikes
- Cameras with a detachable lens
- Camera attachments, tripods, monopods, selfie sticks, etc.
- Chairs of any kind
- Coolers, stainless steel or glass containers/canisters – For additional details on plastic bottles and canisters, look at the “PLASTIC CONTAINERS/WATER BOTTLES/WATER STATIONS” section of the FAQs.
- Drones
- Drugs or drug paraphernalia
- E-Cigarette refill cartridges; See details below about smoking in select locations at Nissan Stadium
- Firearms, knives, other weapons or dangerous devices of any kind
- Fireworks
- Flags
- Frisbees and projectiles
- Hammocks
- Helium balloons
- Infant car seat carriers
- Inflatables of any kind
- Laser pointers
- Lights (LED lights, any battery-operated lights, etc.)
- Noisemakers (boomboxes, horns, megaphones, whistles, or other noisemakers which disrupt event production)
- Outside alcohol
- Outside food and beverages– For additional details on plastic bottles and canisters, look at the “PLASTIC CONTAINERS/WATER BOTTLES/WATER STATIONS” section of the FAQs.
- Poles, selfie sticks, and/or sticks of any kind
- Scooters, including shared urban mobility devices
- Seat cushions
- Signs on poles or sticks
- Skateboards, rollerblades or hoverboards
- Strollers at nighttime venues (Nissan Stadium & Ascend Amphitheater)
- Umbrellas and other objects that obstruct another patron’s view
- Video, audio and/or recording devices (including GoPros)
- Wagons or pull-carts
- Walkie-talkies
- Other items deemed disruptive or dangerous at the discretion of Event Management
You CAN bring a small clear bag no bigger than 5.5 by 8.5 inches. You can also bring a rain poncho.
Also, remember that Nissan Stadium has a no-smoking policy in seating, suite, and club level areas. Smoking is only allowed at the South end of the stadium and below the South scoreboard.
