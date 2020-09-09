NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Throughout the pandemic, Southeast Nashville turned into a COVID-19 hot spot when looking at heat maps. But finally, it’s out of the deep red color as active cases drop in that area.
So what worked in stopping the spread? Masks? Signage? A combination of things?
“Where people get information from matters,” says Sabina Mohyuddin. She’s the Executive Director of the American Muslim Advisory Council. “People trust certain people, and people trust their own community leaders, their Imams. And so, when information came from them it was more likely to be received well.”
Mohyuddin explains that in the Nolensville Pike and Antioch area there are five mosques. She says after working with leaders and explaining why they need to be closed, they recorded videos with both Kurdish and Somali translations for the Muslim communities.
“It wasn’t just the Muslim community. I think the same thing when it comes to the Hispanic community, you know pastors mattered a lot. In the Coptic Christian communities same thing. What the pastors said mattered a lot and people listened to them because they trusted them.”
Along with flyers and newsletters, Mohyuddin says they had food box distributions at the Islamic Center of Tennessee and included with the food, was information about COVID-19 in English, Spanish, and Arabic.
She believes, “There was a lot of concerted effort within, especially the immigrant communities with knowing that we needed to change these numbers and have better outcome in our community.” And that is pleasing to her to see the hot spot start to fade, “only thing is you worry when the numbers go down that people get complacent so that’s always a worry to really keep up those efforts in educating our community members.”
Mohyuddin also explains that many Muslim homes are multigenerational and have essential workers who don’t want to or don’t have an option to stop working if they get sick. Because of that, they tried teaching about stopping the stigma around the virus and what it means if you do get it.
“A lot of times in a very tight knit community… you don’t want to be the one that everyone’s pointing the finger at. And so we literally had Imams do videos on look there’s no shame. You have a responsibility to tell people you got sick and explaining that.”
