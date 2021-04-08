NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People have been getting vaccinated for several months now, but health experts said it’s going to take more time to reach herd immunity.
“The British strain, which is now so dominant we’re going to have to get up to about 80% of people vaccinated,” Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said.
Schaffner said that’s 10% more than what was previously thought to reach herd immunity.
“We have never vaccinated 80% of the adult population with any vaccine yet," Schaffner said. "My hope is that if people come in, we could get there by the end of the summer.”
He said there are several groups that will need to be vaccinated to get us there.
“Young people, old people, people of color, people in rural areas as well as in the city," Schaffner said.
