NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The President said he is taking Hydroxy-Chloroquine as a preventative measure and a Vanderbilt pharmacist explained what we know about the drug.
Hydroxychloroquine is a drug commonly used to treat and prevent malaria. It can also treat Rheumatoid arthritis and LUPUS.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its use against malaria, lupus, arthritis, but not COVID-19.
President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was taking the drug to try to prevent coronavirus. But scientists are still studying the drug’s effects on the disease.
"In some poorly conducted studies it has shown to reduce the amount of virus circulating in a patient however it did not show any significant changes in the patients clinical course or mortality," Pratish Patel, who is a pharmacist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said.
Patel said researchers still have a lot to learn about the impact the drug has against COVID-19.
"We’re trying to understand whether Hydroxychloroquine affects how infectious a patient is. How well it works to reduce the amount of time a patient has symptoms and whether it it reduces mortality," Patel said.
Like a lot of drugs, there are sides effects.
"It could potentially be dangerous. Especially in patients who already have a cardiac condition that causes them to be susceptible and arrhythmia," Patel said. “Unfortunately we don't have the rigorous clinical trials that we need to be able to consider hydroxychloroquine a gamer changer by any stretch."
Patel said we are still a couple of months away from knowing whether or not this drug is drug is effective.
The president got the approval from the White House doctor to begin taking the drug about a week and a half ago.
The FDA advises to always check with your physician before taking any drug.
