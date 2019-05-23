For many people Memorial Weekend kicks off pool season. But how do you know the pool you're swimming in is safe? The News4 I-Team found out there are several things you can look out for.
Tommy Eubanks is just one of our several Metro Health inspectors making sure the pool you get in this summer-is clean.
He checks things like the pumps, filters and equipment.
Eubanks says more than 900 pools in Davidson County are checked at least once a month, but with pool season among us he says it's important for swimmers to also be looking out for certain things.
“Check the water and if you look at it and it looks like dirty old dishwater you don't want to get in that pool,” says Eubanks.
A passing score is 70 or above. Otherwise, the city has the option to shut a pool down.
“Every pool has to post their permit and most recent inspection report,” says Eubanks.
And just like you'd find in a restaurant, that inspection report is required to be posted somewhere you can easily see it.
There are some specific things you can look for to make sure the swimming pool you’re swimming in is safe. First, make sure the water is clear. You want to make sure you can see the bottom of the pool.
Check for heavy chemical smells. If you notice a strong smell, it might not be as clean as you think.
“A lot of times you'll see people say they got sick from the hamburger that they ate earlier when it really could've been from the swimming pool,” says Eubanks.
If inspectors do find something wrong, the person or company who runs that pool has 10 days to fix it.
Last year, Metro Health says they had to close down 178 pools.
