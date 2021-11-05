NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Companies with 100 or more employees have until January 4 to ensure every worker is fully vaccinated or gets tested once a week.

That covers 84 million workers, with fines reaching nearly $14,000 per violation.

The announcement also called for employers to provide paid time off to receive vaccinations and ensure unvaccinated workers wear face masks in the workplace starting December 5.

The order does not require employers to pay for the weekly tests, though union agreements might require some employers to foot the bill.

“We know that mandates work,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci. “If you look for example, the percentage of people at United Airlines or in the Houston Medical Association or in other organizations that have mandated, it works, 99 plus percent.”

Outplacement and career firm, Challenger, Gray and Christmas, based out of Chicago, reports that COVID-19 vaccine refusal is the 10th highest reason for job cuts in 2021.

As for job cuts, this mandate is facing backlash because of the effects it could have on the workforce.

At least 40 senate Republicans say they plan to challenge the mandate for large employers using the Congressional Review Act.

Three states, Louisiana, Indiana and Mississippi, filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration on Wednesday over the mandate.

However, the White House says it is confident in its authority to mandate vaccines for workers.