NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The COVID-19 pandemic still has a hold on the country as cases climb across states including in Tennessee.
But as the year comes to an end, it’s time for Americans to enroll in their health insurance plans either through their companies or the government marketplace.
With the unknown of what next year will bring, you might be wondering how to choose your plan since the virus will still be present.
Whatever you do, experts say the most important thing is to sign up.
“We’ve seen so many people go without the care, people are being sent home with COVID. And they’re horrible consequences,” said Michele Johnson, she’s the Executive Director of the Tennessee Justice Center.
Johnson explained that about every other week they see someone without healthcare be in a situation that meant the difference between life or death because they were uninsured. “There’s 30 years’ worth of research that shows if you have health coverage, you’re less likely to die of a preventable death and so we know that has not changed with COVID,” she said.
COVID-19 is even more reason to be insured she says as, “generally people are like it doesn’t mean much to me because I don’t have a chronic illness. Now I think with the pandemic we could all have a chronic illness in an instant just by going to the grocery store.”
The pandemic has caused other problems which might deter someone for wanting to enroll in health insurance. “A lot of people are struggling financially. You know if you lost a job, often time health insurance is not the first thing on your list. You’re worried about putting food on the table for your family. But what people might not realize is coverage can be a lot less expensive than people [realize],” said Joshua Peck. He’s the Co-Founder of Get America Covered.
Peck wants Tennesseans to know about the options out there, saying people should shop the Healthcare.gov website and know what’s covered including testing and telehealth. Two important services while in the pandemic.
“There are more plans in Tennessee this year so there are more choices that people have and we know that historically when people do shop for plans, even if they already have coverage, they often can save money because there are cheaper plans almost every year,” said Peck.
He also explained that, “Last year in Tennessee almost 200,000 uninsured people, that’s 1 in 3, were eligible for a zero dollar a month monthly premium. So literally not a dollar would have to come out of their pocket.” He continued, “so this year in Tennessee, almost three out of four Healthcare.gov customers can find a plan with a monthly premium of $10 or less. Now to be clear, those plans, they do include sort of a bunch of free benefits in coverage along with that very low cost premium, but they often have deductibles and big deductibles if I’m being really honest. Sometimes there are plans that have slightly more expensive premiums and much cheaper deductibles.”
Steep deductibles might be worth it if you do get COVID and need to be in the hospital for an extended period. If you’re uninsured, both advocates explain that can mean debt and potentially having to file for bankruptcy.
Peck said, “Accidents happen, and people get sick, and with this pandemic raging, that’s more true than it’s ever been. And knowing that bankruptcy isn’t something I’d have to face if I were unlucky, that certainly gives me peace of mind.”
Johnson added, “Even though it might be expensive on the front end, they’re a maximum out of pocket for these plans and that maximum out of pocket is just vitally important if there’s some chance you could get COVID and be in the hospital or ICU for a long period. That maximum out of pocket, it would enable you to save your house, save your life savings, save your college fund for your kids.”
The deadline to enroll in the marketplace on Healthcare.gov is December 15. If you don’t enroll then, you have to wait a full year to sign up and get covered. The open enrollment period this year is 45 days.
You can also call the fee help line at 1-800-318-2596.
