NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Picking up the phone and making a call is the first line of defense when it comes to getting tested for coronavirus. So what happens when you call?
If you’re a patient or employee of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, a nurse or medical assistant will likely pick up your call. The conversation may consist of questions about symptoms, if you’ve had contact with anyone with the virus, if you know anyone that’s sick, “and then based on that information they can use an algorithm that says you should go get tested, you should stay in your house and quarantined, or sounds like you’re ok,” says Dr. Todd Rice.
Rice says the biggest question the Vanderbilt hotline is getting is what symptoms should people be worried about.
“In general those are if you have a fever, if you have a cough, and of you have shortness of breath. Those are sort of the big three symptoms that you should call the hotline and be worried about,” says Dr. Rice.
Rice says it’s better to call the hotline than show up at the emergency department. He goes on to say that if you’re debating on going to your primary care doctor, call the office beforehand to take the proper precautions.
He says however, “if you are feeling in a way that you wouldn’t even go see a doctor, you probably shouldn’t call the hotline. Those are people that don’t need to be tested, and aren’t even a decision for the hotline. The answers that if you don’t feel like you’re bad enough that you would go see a doctor, you don’t need to be tested.”
Though the hotline can be useful Dr. Rice says “the hotline can’t give you a test result so they can’t tell you in the phone if you have the disease, if you have COVID, if you don’t have COVID. All they can say is whether or not your symptoms are somewhat concerning, and if they think you should go get tested.”
Washing hands, keeping distance, and being cognizant about how you feel are all things Rice says you should be aware of.
More information about the State and Vanderbilt hotline are below:
The Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line is (877)-857-2945. The line is open from 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
The VUMC hotline for Vanderbilt patients and employees is (888) 312-0847. The line is open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
