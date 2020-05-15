NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Gyms have been allowed to open back up in 89 counties, so what can you expect when heading back in to start working on your fitness?
Gold’s Gym Tennessee showed News4 what they’re doing at their Hendersonville location.
“We’re going to ask you to hand sanitize, you’re going to be asked to wipe down your equipment after use, maintain social distancing, all the protocols that we’ve been putting into place prior to the opening,” says Allison Oran. She’s the Marketing and Social Media Manager for Gold’s Gym Tennessee.
Oran says that upon entry, members will be asked a series of health related questions about possible exposure to COVID-19 and if they’re experiencing any symptoms.
“You’ll notice that our staff members are all wearing masks. While it’s not required in this area for our members to, we do strongly recommend it just to keep yourself and others safe,” Oran said.
Sneeze screens have also been installed at the front desk as a barrier between members and employees. Staff is tracking the amount of people in the gym by marking who goes in and out of the location on a white board.
“We’re limited to about 5 people to every thousand square foot, so depending on the size of the facility determines the number of people that we’re allowed," Oran said.
If a line forms outside, there are markings six feet apart on the sidewalks.
Oran saying “I do think that we all have a renewed sense of importance of cleanliness and I think we have a renewed obligation to our public, our communities to make sure we maintain that.”
All Tennessee Gold’s Gym locations are open except for the one in Davidson County. Gyms are not expected to reopen in the Metro plan until Phase 3.
