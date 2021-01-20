NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - President-elect Joe Biden and his family arrived in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday as he prepares to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
Biden marked the evening before his inauguration with a moment honoring the over 400,000 Americans lost to COVID-19.
Tonight, in Washington, D.C. and across the nation, we came together to honor the over 400,000 Americans we’ve lost to COVID-19. The last year has tested us in unimaginable ways, but now it’s time we begin to heal and overcome — together. pic.twitter.com/DuWhN1xjNO— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021
Before he is sworn in on Wednesday, News4 asked political analyst and MTSU professor Kent Syler what we can expect to hear during Biden's inaugural address.
"He is inheriting a country that is very politically divided and very pessimistic. He's got to start that healing process," Syler said. "He's got to talk about the importance of overlooking small differences and accepting other people's opinions and understanding that this is a big diverse country and that we've got to work together for the good of our democracy."
Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will be in attendance for Biden's inauguration, along with Vice President Mike Pence.
President Donald Trump will not attend the inauguration, marking the first time a sitting president has skipped his successor's swearing-in in over 150 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.