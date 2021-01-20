11 ways kids can take part in the presidential inauguration

The Capitol building is surrounded by American flags a day before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

 Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - President-elect Joe Biden and his family arrived in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday as he prepares to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. 

Biden marked the evening before his inauguration with a moment honoring the over 400,000 Americans lost to COVID-19. 

Before he is sworn in on Wednesday, News4 asked political analyst and MTSU professor Kent Syler what we can expect to hear during Biden's inaugural address. 

"He is inheriting a country that is very politically divided and very pessimistic. He's got to start that healing process," Syler said. "He's got to talk about the importance of overlooking small differences and accepting other people's opinions and understanding that this is a big diverse country and that we've got to work together for the good of our democracy."

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will be in attendance for Biden's inauguration, along with Vice President Mike Pence. 

President Donald Trump will not attend the inauguration, marking the first time a sitting president has skipped his successor's swearing-in in over 150 years. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.