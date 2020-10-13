NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Early voting begins Wednesday and News4 want you to be prepared for what to expect.
Our neighboring states like Kentucky and Georgia have seen massive lines, but officials here say there’s no way to tell what we might see at our polling places.
Those lines have caught the attention of voters here in Tennessee. “I want to see whats happening at the polling stations”, Tom Devlin says.
“I hope that people are prepared. As our former First Lady said, bring your chairs, bring your food, and if you have to, prepare to stay in long lines”, Anna Walker said.
In Davidson county there are thirteen places you can go. They’re open every day except Sundays at 8AM until October 29th.
