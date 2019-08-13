NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As we push through some of the last and hottest days of summer, certain dietary choices will get you feeling more energized and hydrated.
Starting a hot day with protein is key, according registered dietitian Dylan Murphy. She advises avoiding all-carb breakfasts.
“If you don't have protein and fat to balance it out, your blood sugar is likely going to drop which is going to make you feel hungry or dehydrated,” Murphy explained.
Balancing carbs, proteins, and healthy fats is a good recipe for the whole day, she said.
“Try and have about half your plate filled with vegetables, and then a fourth of your plate with proteins, a fourth of your plate filled with carbs and then some healthy fats.”
When it comes to what to drink, water is always best. Athletic drinks like Gatorade contain lots of electrolytes, Murphy said, but aren’t as hydrating as many people believe.
“In reality, Gatorade can be very high in sugar,” Murphy explained. “That's not to say you can't drink Gatorade, but what I always recommend is diluting it with water.” She recommends mixing a bottle with half water, half Gatorade, and avoiding soda and other caffeinated drinks.
“Say you have your morning coffee or some kind of caffeine in the day; definitely make sure to have water before and/or after it.”
St. Thomas Bariatric Center nurse Catherine Shaw recommended this: “To help beat the heat to start the day breakfast may look like a pre-made protein shake with decaf espresso poured over ice, or two boiled eggs and a slice of bacon. Staying away from the carbohydrates will help keep your blood sugar regulated and consuming protein will give you energy and keep you satisfied longer than something loaded with carbs. We educate our patients here at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital Bariatric Center to get in 90 to 105 grams of protein daily and 64 oz of water.”
