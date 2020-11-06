If you’re wondering what to do with your campaign yard signs as election season wraps up, a Nashville non-profit will take them and upcycle them.
The Davidson County Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness says they “upcycle” signs and reuse them at their events to help direct traffic and identify things like sign-in tables.
The group said the donations save them hundreds of dollars every year so they can better use their funds to provide mental health support for the community.
"A big part of what we do is for families and friends of folks so people can gain an understanding and be able to provide support and take care of themselves at the same time," Robin Nobling with National Alliance on Mental Illness said.
Nobling said they prefer the 'standard' sized signs, rather than the oversized ones.
You can drop of the signs at the NAMI offices but they ask you call or email to schedule a drop off time. Here’s their information:
- National Alliance on Mental Illness- Davidson Co.
- 392 Harding Place, Suite 203
- Nashville, TN 37211
- Office: 615-891-4724
- info@namidavidson.org
