NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Summer is almost here and that means you might be seeing more snakes around Middle Tennessee.
Here’s what experts said you should do if you come across a snake.
“If the snake is outside, please leave the snake alone,” said Ashley Harrington. “If you’re concerned it could be venomous, call TWRA for tips on what to do with that snake.”
Harrington said you should never try and remove a snake yourself.
If you find one inside your home, you should contact your local animal control. If you’re concerned about a snake that’s outside, call Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
