NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting next month, drivers in Davidson County will no longer have to go through emissions testing. But what does this mean for those due for testing this month?

Waiting in lines across Davidson County will become a thing of the past for Nashville drivers.

On Wednesday, Hugh Atkins, Environmental Health Bureau Director with Metro Public Health, said they have will officially end emissions testing next month.

"We notified the company today, so that means we are still under contract with them for 30 days or February 4th," Atkins said.

But what if your vehicle registration is coming up?

"We are just waiting for that confirmation from the clerk's office," Metro Council Member Dave Rosenberg said. But, he added that while there are no clarifications, it should be simple.

"What it sounds like at this point is if you file your registration after February 4th," Rosenberg said. "Then the proof of emissions will not be required. If you file beforehand, it will."

If you're due to have your emissions done this month, get that done. Rosenberg said if you don't, you may roll the dice with expired tags until February.

"We still get some benefit from vehicle emissions testing," Atkins said. "But the cost, the burden on the public, overall, we've reached a point where the vehicles and the fleets are not as old as they were. The ones that were doing the pollution, the major pollution, are off the road, thanks goodness."