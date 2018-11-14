The holidays are coming, and with them, a lot of greasy food.
If you end up putting leftovers down the disposal or pouring oils and grease down the drain, they'll start to slow and stink.
Next, you could have major back ups and, if you end up having to call the plumber, it could cost you hundreds, even thousands.
"And so not only is it going to affect one resident, but it can affect a whole neighborhood," said Kim Klotter with the White House Utility District.
No matter what you've heard, it's never, in any case, Ok to pour it down the drain, even if you let it cool or pour it slow.
Instead, you'll want to scrape, soak and store.
Scrape the leftovers into the garbage.
Soak up any pan oil with a paper towel and store large amounts of grease in a paper carton.
"Because metal can corrode and plastic could melt," said Klotter.
Klotter said your pipes and your people will thank you because no one wants human waste flooding the laundry room and your inlaws won't appreciate a clogged commode.
"You want to be able to sit down have a nice meal. You don't want to be plunging the pipes," said Klotter.
Some people will by your old grease.
Additionally, nothing but toilet paper should go in the toilets.
Otherwise, you'll have the same type of problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.