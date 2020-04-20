NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that stay-at-home orders will expire in 89 counties on April 30. This way they can phase in re-opening businesses in most counties on May 1, some may even open April 27.
But that leaves out 6 counties with big, metropolitan cities. The Governor says Davidson, Shelby, Madison, Hamilton, Sullivan, and Knox Counties will all work with the administration and health department to determine when and how to safely open.
A move House Democratic caucus chair Mike Stewart agrees with to a degree. “I do think it is the right move to let the cities address this problem as they see fit. I think you see a lot of places like Nashville where there have been aggressive moves to keep this virus under control but ultimately if we don’t have an effective statewide plan, the cities can only do so much.”
Stewart says steps need to be taken to develop sufficient testing in contact tracing.
“So the problem we have is, the legislature gave the governor hundreds of millions of dollars, we’ve got to get that money out in the field and track this illness and get the resources in place so we can get it under control. If we don’t do that we’re just fooling ourselves when we say we’re going to open up the economy.”
Dr. Aaron Milstone, a pulmonary critical care specialist at Williamson Medical Center who petitioned the Governor to order stay-at-homes, also worries that reopening the state without the ability to identify new cases puts first responders and healthcare workers at risk. Milstone says, “the only way we’re going to be successful in reopening our economy is ensuring Tennessee lives are not jeopardized by quickly ending the stay without a lot of thought to the guidelines issued by the CDC.”
But the expiration of the order could mean getting people their jobs back and make sure struggling businesses stay afloat.
3:Sixteen Boutique in Lebanon is hoping they’ll open up shop on May 1. “Nobody knows what the future holds and a lot of people have different opinions on should we be able to open back up, should we not? We may open back up with some precautions obviously we’ll be cleaning like crazy,” says Mandy Winfree.
She and Amber Cowan own the store and say they’ve been surviving by launching a website for the store they hadn’t plan to sell from until April 1. “We would be fine for another month probably as long as the online orders continue to come in like they have been. If that slowed down, I mean we’ve got bills to pay just like everybody else,” says Cowan.
With missing their Easter sale and having lots of inventory left over, they say they’ll likely do a blowout sale to welcome everyone back into the shop and the sense of normalcy of going out again, following whatever guidelines they have to, of course.
Cowan says, “I feel like people are going to want to be out supporting small businesses especially, they are the heart of our town, we’re very fortunate for that.”
