NASHVILLEL, TN (WSMV) - With more incidents of violence on Broadway in recent weeks and more people hitting the streets of downtown Nashville, safety is a concern for city leaders.
Butch Spyridon with Nashville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (NCVB) said the uptick in crime hasn’t impacted tourism yet
“Tourism is back in Nashville. I feel very safe. everyone is out partying and having a great time,” said Ami Mehr who is visiting from Boston.
Folks with the NCVB want people to remain to have a good time. Despite the increase in violence on Broadway, they’re working to keep tourists safe in Music City.
“We’re having regular conversations with police departments. We’re increasing police presence,” said Spyridon.
In 2019 Metro Police announced a safety initiative that put an additional 17 officers each in the entertainment district corridor on Friday and Saturday evenings.
MNPD says now as part of that entertainment district initiative, an additional 33 officers work on Friday and Saturday covering the entertainment district corridor from 5pm to 3am. On Thursday an additional 12 officers work from 5pm until midnight and on Sunday 7 officers work from 1pm to 8pm.
Metro police said these extra-duty officers working overtime are in addition to Midtown Hills Precinct) and Central Precinct Officers.
“We’re ramping up to address the issue. It’s an issue nationwide. We just got to get in front of it but I think we have the right plan,” said Spyridon.
And the NCVB said recent legislation will help with providing more funds to keeping entertainment areas clean and safe.
“It’s a visitor fee on downtown that will go to clean and safe,” said Spyridon. “It's roughly a penny a beer. that additional quarter is going specifically to clean and safe. It's needed and we can’t rely on Metro completely, so we let our visitors help us make it a better experience for them,” said Spyridon.
Officials say there are ongoing talks about adding more officers to the entertainment district initiative.
“We take it seriously and everybody’s safety is job one,” said Spyridon.
