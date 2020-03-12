Tennessee hospitals are clearing beds to prepare for an influx of coronavirus cases. State officials said they want to increase the use of telemedicine so that fewer people – especially the vulnerable – must go to the hospital.
Telemedicine may sound complicated, but it can be as simple as a doctor talking to a patient on a device the patient may already have.
“Telemedicine is perfect for this,” said Dr. David Charles. He is a neurologist who also specializes in telemedicine.
"Patients can use an iPhone or iPad or Surface or other kind of tablet to talk to their doctor,” he said.
Telemedicine can help in the war against coronavirus in many ways.
By using audio-visual visits, patients can be screened remotely if they have symptoms; that way they don’t risk spreading the virus to hospitals and health care workers.
The visits can also protect vulnerable patients like the elderly from being exposed by keeping them away from the hospital unless necessary.
Telemedicine can also connect doctors to each other, helping doctors at bigger hospitals provide expertise to smaller hospitals.
The audio-video systems can also help a patient who is in the hospital see their regular specialist – a cardiologist for example – without that doctor going into the patient’s room.
A doctor and his or her patient can also review test results such as x-rays together through the remote connection.
At a news conference, Thursday, state health officials stressed the need for more telemedicine in order to keep hospital beds available if they're needed.
"Anything we can do to free up beds and resources," said Dr. Wendy Long, of the Tennessee Hospital Association.
"And this is not only as an effort to keep patients in their homes and talk to them remotely but also to offload some of our emergency rooms and clinics who not only may be more at risk with sick people in the waiting room but also from a volume standpoint," said Dr Lisa Piercey, Tennessee’s commissioner of health.
"Certainly hospitals provide a lot of outpatient care as well as impatient care and we are beginning to look at what we can do want to try keep patients, particularly patients who are elderly, to serve them at home and not require them to be in clinic," said Dr. Long.
State health officials want to use federal funds to expand telemedicine to health care facilities that don't already have it.
State officials outlined other steps hospitals are taking to get ready for an influx of coronavirus cases.
"We believe there clearly be more cases as expanding testing occurs,” Governor Bill Lee said at a news conference.
"We are concerned about supply, equipment and manpower shortages down the road," said Dr. Long.
Hospitals in Tennessee may consider cancelling elective surgeries to free up beds and increasing efforts to discharge patients to home healthcare or other settings.
Some hospitals are opening alternative sites for screening and testing non-urgent patients to free up emergency rooms.
Vanderbilt Medical Center is currently setting up a screening center in space across the street from the emergency department entrance. The space is not finished yet, but when it is, patients will be screened and tested there so they don’t have to enter the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.