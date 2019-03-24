Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following statement regarding today's letter from Attorney General Bill Barr to Congress on Special Counsel Mueller's report:

“After two years of thorough investigation, led by a team of 19 lawyers and 40 FBI employees, costing over $25 million in taxpayer dollars, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s conclusions confirm that President Trump’s campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

“Attorney General Bill Barr, in a jointly reached conclusion with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, determined the evidence from the Special Counsel report was ‘not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.’

“Attorney General Barr is to be commended for his quick release of the findings to Congress as well as his commitment to continue reviewing the matter further with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“Russia’s efforts to rig our elections and interfere with America’s democracy is a dangerous threat to our nation. I trust the Special Counsel’s findings will help us understand how we can prevent this threat moving forward.”