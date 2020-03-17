NASHVILLE, TN.- Dr. Heather O’Hara-Rand at MeHarry Medical College answered frequently asked questions that we have received from News 4 viewers about the coronavirus: what’s true and what’s not.
When it comes to cleaning your pillow and bedroom, Dr. O’Hara-Rand says that’s a must.
“Cleaning your home, your surfaces-including your bed are going to be beneficial,” O’Hara-Rand said.
One viewer also asked, “Does drinking water help?”
“Water is not going to necessarily fight it, but what it’s going to do is help us to be healthier,” O’Hara-Rand said.
What about if you have already had the flu? Are you less likely to get the coronavirus?
“Unfortunately no..and that’s a really big misconception. These are two different viruses. One is influenza and one is the coronavirus. 01;03;11;18 “And so the vaccinations or even having the flu previously is not going allow you to be protected from the coronavirus itself,” O’Hara-Rand said.
Many parents asked if their child is less susecptible to getting the coronavirus.
“It’s not so much that kids are less susceptible. It’s just that their symptoms are less severe in general. So they can actually be carriers and actually spread it to us, older individuals.
Dr. O’Hara-Rand really wants people to take the coronavirus seriously and think about those around them.
“There’s a plethora of reasons why we should want to take those precautions seriously so we’re not spreading it to those folks that may not make it through this,” O’Hara-Rand said.
