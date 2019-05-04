1,400 Metro Nashville teachers stayed home Friday. Many of these teachers calling it a sick out to protest their 3% pay raise when they requested 10%. Now the big question-will teachers use their remaining sick days to miss the rest of the school year?
We’re closing in on the end of the school year , final grades are being submitted and over 200 teachers are staying home again on Monday. Many city leaders agree-our teachers deserve more.
“If I was a teacher, I would have done the same thing," Metro Councilmen Steve Glover tells me.
Glover says our city has the money to give teachers pay raises, but teachers aren’t the only metro employees who feel that they’re underpaid.
“We have shafted every employee in Nashville. We have shafted them over and over again. And they have stood firmly with us," Glover says.
Employees like our firefighters, police and public works. Glover says some of these departments are understaffed because they feel as if they are underpaid.
"We don’t have a money issue in Nashville, we have a priority problem," Glover tells me.
Mayor Briley's budget proposal does include raises for all Metro employee, boosting them to at least $15 an hour and a 3% pay raise for teachers. Briley is also looking to add staffing to Metro Fire.
Glover says it’s not going to be an easy bargain, but there are council members that are fighting larger raises across the board.
The final budget is due June 30 at midnight. Glover tells me he’s doesn’t think the teachers will get the full 10% raise they’re asking for, but he and others are working for a compromise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.