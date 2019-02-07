Bellevue is buzzing.
With all the construction going on at One Bellevue Place, people want to know what's coming next and when.
"Literally, multiple times a day, 'what's coming? What's going to be there? When is it going to be here? how soon is it going to go up," said Councilman Sheri Weiner when we asked how many inquiries she gets about the site.
News4 has answers.
The first event at the new Ford Ice Center will be a rookie tournament on September 7th with teams from Nashville, Florida, Tampa Bay and Washington all competing.
The 110,000 foot structure will have two rinks, one that seats 1,000 people and another that seats 500.
There will be 12 locker rooms, three of which will be used for the Junior Preds AAA teams.
There will be a Grab and Go concession stand and a full restaurant with views of both rinks.
The center will also house the only two electric Zambonis in the state.
As for the adjoining community center, there will be a gymnasium, a fitness center and an indoor walking track with open fitness space for bootcamp style classes.
There will be three meeting rooms, a demo kitchen, a clay art studio and a game room.
The center will also serve as a voting site during elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.