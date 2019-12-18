NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Some neighbors in Germantown who are concerned about a big project going in on Hume Street have found a loophole in the system – and now their Metro Councilmember, Freddie O’Connell, wants to fix it.
The project takes up an entire block in an area of Germantown that is revitalizing. The now-vacant land is being developed into two residential complexes, totaling some 420-plus units, and a parking garage.
The developer is SWH, based in Atlanta.
News 4 has learned the project only had to go through one board – the Historic Zoning Commission. That board is not required to post any signs or write any letters to the neighbors who would be affected - so none of the people affected knew to show up at the August meeting where it was approved without a public hearing.
Keb Barrett is one of the neighbors who wanted to be heard.
"They owed it to us to at least hear our voice,” he said.
He is concerned about traffic and congestion, as well as the height and mass of the buildings being proposed.
"We don't want to be Atlanta. We're not trying to be Atlanta. Nobody even likes Atlanta anymore,” Barrett said.
"Neighbors are justifiably frustrated. I'm frustrated,” Councilmember O’Connell told News 4’s Nancy Amons.
O’Connell said he will introduce legislation requiring the historic zoning board to mail out notices to neighbors and post signs in the future for projects that are coming up for a vote.
You’d think that a project as big as this one would have to go before the Metro Council and the planning commission. Wrong. It won’t.
That’s because the land was already zoned for multi-family, so the Historic Zoning Commission was the only board that needed to approve it, aside from MDHA, which reviewed the design because this is a redevelopment district.
The Metro Public Works department will have to approve a traffic plan before building permits are issued, but O’Connell said he couldn’t think of any project that had ever been denied because it would cause too much traffic.
News 4 asked O’Connell what neighbors can do to protect themselves from surprises like this, until his legislation works its way through council – he recommended finding out what the land around you is zoned, and reading the agendas for the Historic Zoning Commission, if your home is an area protected by an overlay.
So how do you know what the land around you is zoned?
Metro Nashville Planning Commission has a tool available online, here.
Here's how to sign up to get agendas for public meetings emailed right to you.
