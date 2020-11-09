NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Following the announcement that Pfizer has developed a COVID vaccine, which is 90% effective, the head of Vanderbilt’s vaccine research program discussed why Monday’s announcement is good news for all vaccine trials, regardless of the manufacturer.
Pfizer announced promising results from a vaccine trial. The company, which developed the vaccine with the German drug maker BioNTech, said it is on track to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators later this month.
“Ninety percent effective is as high as we could ever hope for,” Buddy Creech, who is the director of vaccine research at Vanderbilt Medical Center, said. “This is really encouraging news not just for the Pfizer vaccine but for all the other COVID vaccines that are in development right now.”
Vanderbilt is not involved in the Pfizer research but is about to start trials for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
“This gives us that proof of principal,” Creech said. "That is really is effective to not only vaccinate for COVID, but to vaccinate to this one little protein that is on the surface of the virus."
Creech said this announcement shows the concept is working.
"This is great news for Pfizer but it’s also great news for the field of coronavirus vaccines because it establishes that this idea of vaccinating really does work in the real world not just in the laboratory," he said.
A vaccine and having shots ready for everyone are two different items. Creech said he thinks it will be weeks or months before the millions of doses can be manufactured and distributed. Tennessee plans to vaccinate health care workers and the elderly first.
