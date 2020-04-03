NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - That's a good question and it's not easy to explain. First all state parks are closed from April 4-April 14.
No one is allowed to be on the properties of state parks during this time.
But things get more confusing when it comes to counties and cities.
Metro Parks, greenways, and trails are all open but you must social distance when you walk. Playgrounds, dog parks, tennis and basketball courts, and park shelters have all been closed.
In Sumner County, Hendersonville has more relaxed rules and are leaving it up to individuals to follow health and safety recommendations. See their post below:
The best advice is to check each specific park before you go so you know if you're allowed to be there. You can also just rely on a public side walk.
