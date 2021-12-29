NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As COVID-19 cases rise through the holidays, some schools across the nation are returning to virtual learning.
“We are not to go virtual unless we are under extreme circumstances with our numbers,” said MNPS School Board Member Fran Bush.
While school districts like MNPS plan to continue to operate in person, Bush reflected on how hard remote learning was on her district.
“Our students suffered tremendously during the virtual space,” Bush said. “We had over 25,000 students that became truant which we have never seen before. It was a platform that was very rigorous. We saw a lot of students fail and really needed a lot of support.”
Along with Bush, MNPS parent Amy Pate said virtual learning isn’t ideal, especially when it comes to mental health.
“We need to focus on the epidemic of depression and anxiety and the mental health of kids along with their physical health too,” Pate explained. “We need to focus on the whole child and virtual learning does not take into account what kids need.”
As a mom of two, Brittany Starks agreed with in-person learning but said as COVID numbers climb, safety should continue to be a priority.
“Eat in the classroom,” Starks stated. “Make sure the kids are washing their hands, social distance, something to keep the kids safe because my kids I know got exposed about three or four times and had to stay out of school for 10 days.”
According to MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted, in accordance with Tennessee Board of Education rules, school districts in Tennessee are not allowed to switch to remote learning.
