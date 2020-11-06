NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the remaining ballots are counted nationwide, those counting are under a microscope. News4 got a behind the scenes look at the absentee ballot count in Tennessee.
It's been a long week for the country, and Tuesday was a long day for Laura Vaught.
“It was very tedious,” she said. “It took us a long time to process before we even got to the counting part.” Vaught volunteered to count ballots in Rutherford County, and served on the absentee counting board. “We had about 8,000 of them [absentee ballots]. Previously our record was 1800.”
Vaught said she was specifically assigned to count absentee ballots requested via email by Americans overseas. The process to get there, though, was long.
“It took us until about 5:30[PM] until we actually counted a vote.”
She was trained, paired with someone of the opposite political affiliation, and sworn in before the boxes and bags of votes started coming.
“Each box has two locks on it. One is a Republican lock and one is a Democrat lock,” Vaught explained. “And so we had to wait for two members of our election commission to come around.” In total, she said, the process took nearly 12 hours.
“The day was really long, and folks had to really be dedicated to doing it… Everyone was just there to make sure we carried out the will of the voters.”
In all, Vaught described it as tedious, but rewarding work.
“I feel very confident in what happens with it and how it's handled when it gets there and how it's counted,” she said. “It was a great day. I was so blessed to get to do it.”
