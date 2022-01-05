NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Snow days are something many of us look forward to from sitting by the fire to enjoying a cup of hot chocolate.

“You may get all your snow in one week or you may have another one in February. It's just so unpredictable,” said Bart Barker, Public Information Officer for Wilson County Schools.

With snow expected Thursday, students may be out of class again this week, but for some districts, there is a process when it comes to making that call.

“Being in the south we know that the latest information is the most important information,” Barker said.

Since weather can change at the drop of a dime, school districts like Wilson County try to plan ahead and keep the safety of students and staff first.

On a week like this, when meteorologists are calling for snow, Barker says they prepare by attending a briefing with the National Weather Service.

“A special weather statement from the National Service is kind of the first-time domino for us to see what the thinking is a few days out. We have a complete understanding that the forecast can change on a dime in the wintertime here in the midsouth,” explained Barker.

From there they make a decision like closing or delaying schools. Stockpile days are also something they take into consideration.

“When it comes to these decisions a lot of thought process goes into it but to also note is this possible for a one-day closure, a multi-day closure, whatever the case may be and then we deliver that information to our parents once that decision is made so they have plenty of time to prepare,” said Barker.