NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Following the death of a 15-year-old Edgar Utley in Antioch on Thursday, NEWS 4 spoke with city leaders about what is being done to curb youth violence in Nashville.
Judge Sheila Calloway said even the juvenile court is trying to address the issue. She noted the number of Nashville youth arrested for violence or criminal activity is dropping. However, the court noticing a rise in youth becoming the victim.
"But on the flip side, as you said, the number of victims has increased, and we want to decrease that as a community," said Judge Calloway. "Everybody needs to be here and be part of our community and live through this. So we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to prevent people from becoming victims, especially our young people."
Metro Nashville Police officials told NEWS4 seven people under 17 years old were victims of homicide in 2020. That number is up from just two deaths in 2019. According to MNPD COMPSTAT data, youth involved in homicides were up 350%. Judge Calloway said those numbers are on top of dozens more of our youth being victims of gun violence.
Judge Calloway told NEWS4 there is a big focus on intervention services working with local groups. They are trying to prevent Nashville kids from being victims and the court working with MNPD's new TITANS team. However, she said it's going to take a lot more effort from the community.
"We've got to save all of our youth," Calloway said. "If you see a child that is maybe not making the right decisions, we have to say something. Call their teacher call their parent. Do something so that we can combine that village that we need to protect our children."
Judge Calloway said she thinks students going back to school may help curb youth violence. However, the biggest thing is helping get Nashville's gun violence under control. She said adults and gun owners need to be more responsible for carrying weapons away from our youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.