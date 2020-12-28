NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News 4 breaks down how the new coronavirus relief and funding bill will impact you.

For some this year isn’t getting any easier. In fact, it’s just getting harder especially for those who have been out of a job since March. Lorilee Bell is one of those people.

“So, I haven’t had any unemployment, so I’ve had to do some sub-contracting work just to be able to survive,” Bell said.

News4 Investigates has been following Bell’s struggles all year. When she wasn’t hearing back from the state’s unemployment office, News4 Investigates got her the answers she needed. But those benefits ended in October.

“It’s been really, really rough for me,” Bell said.

While she’s eligible for the full amount, Bell said the next round of stimulus money will only go so far.

“I’ll be able to pay my car payment and insurance and water and that’s where it’ll go,” Bell said.

Here’s what the American public can expect to get from the federal government. If you make less than $75,000, you’ll receive the full $600.

For a couple making less than $150,000 a year, they’ll receive $1,200. But if you’re single making more than $87,000, you won’t receive anything. Bell said while thankful, she wishes it was more.

“They’re going to have to understand people are really, really struggling. There’s people who don’t have food, people who are homeless. It’s a sad situation out there,” Bell said.

Families with kids will also get additional money depending on how many children you have. For example, a family of four could receive up to $2,400. Some people could start seeing the money pop up in their bank accounts before the new year.

So far, there has not been any information on a possible third round of stimulus checks. Late Monday afternoon, the House passes a bill to increase the stimulus money to $2,000. It now goes to the Senate.