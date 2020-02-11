Flooding Road.jpg
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- With rain in the forecast for the next few days, you’ll want to pay attention to how much is falling in your area, especially if you live near bodies of water or poor draining systems. 

Flooding will be a concern this week in Middle Tennessee, as the ground is still saturated in many spots from last week's rain.
 
Look out for ponding on roadways and river levels that appear to be rising. If rain water gets in your home, it’s not only a costly nuisance, it can be dangerous.
 
“It is different if a sink overflows in your house versus a creek overflows in your backyard and floods half your house,” says Rob Dixon, owner of SERVPRO of Belle Meade. “You're talking about with that creek overflowing is grossly contaminated water. You've got things like oil and gas and raw sewage, herbicides, pesticides, all the things you don't want to be around are in that water.”
 
Natural water is treated differently within a home because it not only can it be contaminated, but can also cause long-term issues like mold. 
 
If you become a victim of flooding, experts say to stop and think before making any sudden moves. 
 
“A lot of times whenever that happens, you may not be thinking. This may be the first time this has ever happened to you. You can be disoriented, even frantic, to go ‘I gotta get in there and get my pictures of my children or this collectible that means the world to me’, so you may not be thinking about safety. But safety needs to be top of mind,” says Dixon. 
 
Dixon says don't step into any flood water unprotected. Especially if you have electrical sockets inside of any rooms that have water damage. 
 
“You wanna protect yourself. Wear sturdy boots or shoes, protective gloves and protective eyewear. Personal safety is first and foremost,” says Dixon. 
 

