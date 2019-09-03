NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The damage Hurricane Dorian left behind has done a number on many resorts and islands, but not all is lost if you booked a trip in some of the areas Dorian has affected.
If you’re traveling to an area impacted by a hurricane, most of the time your trip will be altered, not canceled.
A local travel agent told News4 the best thing you can do is to contact the resort you planned to stay at or contact your cruise line.
With cruises, one of three things is likely to happen:
- The cruise ship will change your itinerary
- The cruise line may shorten your trip
- The cruise line may cancel your reservation and issue a refund
Lee Robinson, managing partner and travel consultant at Belle Meade Vacation, said each trip is handled on a case-by-case situation.
“People understand it’s an act of nature, but if the resort sustains damage, it’s closed. They don’t expect you to come down,” said Robinson. “If it’s just damage to the beach and a few palm trees, the resort is up and functioning, you need to honor your reservation.”
Sometimes consumers are offered discounted trips at resorts after repairs have been made a few months later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.