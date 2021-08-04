NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Another round of summer thunderstorms rolled through last weekend. None of us are strangers to thunderstorms here across the Midstate. Even Music City newcomers got a taste last weekend with hundreds of lightning strikes occurring over Nashville in a matter of hours.
So what exactly goes into creating a lightning strike?
First, warm air rises into the atmosphere where it condenses and creates clouds that will eventually grow into a thunderstorm. Within this thunderstorm, a lot is going on.
Water droplets and ice particles are constantly moving around; bumping and rubbing into one another. This is the process that builds up an electrical charge within the cloud layer.
Eventually, these charges separate with the positive charges going to the top of the cloud the negative charges to the bottom.
When the energy from the leading edge of this negative charge meets up with the leading edge from that positive charge, a flash and strike occur.
These lightning strikes can occur within the cloud and from the cloud to the ground.
