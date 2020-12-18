NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Last week the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine got the FDA's approval a day after an expert panel voted yes and now health experts believe the same thing will happen with the Moderna vaccine.

Moderna COVID Vaccine expected in TN by next week NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 is expected to come to Tennessee, according to Department of Health officials.

So what’s the difference or similarity between both vaccines?

The main difference is unlike the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine can be stored in normal freezers and not super cold temperatures. As a result, the Moderna vaccine can be shipped directly to counties in Tennessee.

The state’s health department says Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable, each person must receive two doses to be protected against COVID-19.

Health experts say Moderna's vaccine is administered as two 100-microgram doses given 28 days apart.

Pfizer's vaccine is given as two 30-microgram doses given 21 days apart.

Tennessee is expected to receive 115,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine between Monday and Wednesday next week.