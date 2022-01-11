NASHVILLE (WSMV) - We've all heard of an earthquake before, but have you ever heard of a frost quake?
A frost quake is a rare cold-weather phenomenon that occurs when water is on the ground and temperature drops overnight.
As the temperature drops, that underground water starts to freeze and expand.
Because that expanding ice does not have anywhere to go, it puts pressure on the soil and bedrock below the surface.
As the pressure builds, the ground begins to crack. In rare cases, cracking sounds or sounds of small explosions can be heard under the ground.
These sounds are nothing to be concerned about.
