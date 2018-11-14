With Amazon's announcement of 5,000 more people moving to Music City, Nashville's housing market just got a lot more competitive.
Amazon says its intent is for 1/3rd of the new workforce, to walk or bike to work.
The problem is -- there's limited space for the other 2/3rds of newcomers to live, and the cost of housing isn't going down anytime soon.
“Almost everybody is excited about new people, new ideas, new energy,” said Nashville realtor Lydia Armistead. “But yes, it will come with some frustrations.”
Armistead says the biggest challenge for anyone moving to Music City is lack of inventory.
“From affordable housing to luxury housing. Especially if these folks are coming from amazon and want to live downtown,” Armistead explains.
Armistead says there are a lot of apartments available downtown. But, that also means newcomers wanting to live within walking distance to Amazon will need to rent.
“If they want to own, that's going to become more of a challenge in the long run,” said Armistead. “I always recommend, rent for six months, rent for a year. Understand where you want to end up and where you want to be.”
Mayor David Briley's office says, it is hard to estimate total impact this early on, and they can't anticipate where the other 2/3 of Amazon's employees will live.
However, they do anticipate a number of hires by Amazon to be local.
Amazon’s move to Nashville could mean a sellers’ market…
“Are they going to be young professionals that don't have kids yet? Or are they going to be people with children? I think we're going to see a mixture of both,” said Armistead.
Armistead believes 5,000 people will be a challenge, but it's not insurmountable.
News4 reached out to Amazon for comment about whether the majority of hires will be local, but did not hear back.
