TN Rep. Glen Casada
 

Rep. Glen Casada (R-Franklin)

 
 TN General Assembly

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If there is a conduit to Friday’s raid on the houses and offices of state Republican lawmakers and former staff, it is clearly former Speaker of the House Glenn Casada.

Casada, R-Franklin, has been an influential politician for years and saw both his condo and offices raided by FBI agents.

Casada’s fellow house republicans, Rep. Robin Smith, R-Hixson, and Rep. Todd Warner, R-Lewisburg, also had their legislative offices raided.

People also spotted agents at the downtown home of Cade Cothren, Casada’s former aide.

As for the legislative aides who have been placed on administrative leave, Holt Whitt once worked in Casada’s office. Carol Simpson is Casada’s longtime assistant.

As for legislative aide Nadine Korby, she works in the office of Rep. Kent Calfee, R-Kingston, but is also friends with Cothren on social media.

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, said at a Friday news conference that Calfee is not part of the FBI probe.

However, Sexton confirmed that the FBI contacted him some time ago.

“Since becoming Speaker, I was contacted by federal authorities regarding an ongoing investigation related to the former speaker’s office,” Sexton said.

All the lawmakers involved have been involved in Casada’s scandals over the years to varying degrees.

SERIES: House Speaker Glen Casada to step down amid weeks of controversy

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - TN House Speaker Glen Casada, who in recent weeks has been embroiled in controversy over racist and sexist text messages as well as additional allegations of misconduct is stepping down as House Speaker.

Follow updates and past coverage of this story in our Casada series:

Casada issues statement about his inappropriate comments, ex-Chief of Staff
News

Casada issues statement about his inappropriate comments, ex-Chief of Staff

  • Jeremy Finley
  • Posted
  • 0

Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada issued a statement on Wednesday taking “complete ownership” of his inappropriate text messages about women exchanged with his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren and expressing “my sincere disappointment” for the messages Cothren sent to another person that included racial slurs, drug use and other inappropriate comments.

When a fake Republican Twitter account criticized Casada and other republicans, Warner took the seat of a lawmaker, later tied to being that account’s creator.

When Casada’s office was scrutinized for pressuring and offering deals for school voucher votes, Smith voted in favor of the bill.

A federal source confirmed that the raid was part of a corruption investigation but would not elaborate on specifics.

David Boling, the spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office, said they had no comment at this time.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.