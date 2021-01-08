NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If there is a conduit to Friday’s raid on the houses and offices of state Republican lawmakers and former staff, it is clearly former Speaker of the House Glenn Casada.

Casada, R-Franklin, has been an influential politician for years and saw both his condo and offices raided by FBI agents.

Casada’s fellow house republicans, Rep. Robin Smith, R-Hixson, and Rep. Todd Warner, R-Lewisburg, also had their legislative offices raided.

People also spotted agents at the downtown home of Cade Cothren, Casada’s former aide.

As for the legislative aides who have been placed on administrative leave, Holt Whitt once worked in Casada’s office. Carol Simpson is Casada’s longtime assistant.

As for legislative aide Nadine Korby, she works in the office of Rep. Kent Calfee, R-Kingston, but is also friends with Cothren on social media.

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, said at a Friday news conference that Calfee is not part of the FBI probe.

However, Sexton confirmed that the FBI contacted him some time ago.

“Since becoming Speaker, I was contacted by federal authorities regarding an ongoing investigation related to the former speaker’s office,” Sexton said.

All the lawmakers involved have been involved in Casada’s scandals over the years to varying degrees.

When a fake Republican Twitter account criticized Casada and other republicans, Warner took the seat of a lawmaker, later tied to being that account’s creator.

When Casada’s office was scrutinized for pressuring and offering deals for school voucher votes, Smith voted in favor of the bill.

A federal source confirmed that the raid was part of a corruption investigation but would not elaborate on specifics.

David Boling, the spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office, said they had no comment at this time.