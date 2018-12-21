$200 worth of Christmas presents possibly destroyed, and that's just for one house.
A video released to News4 shows sopping wet packages just days before Christmas.
"Some of this stuff I do need for Christmas."
And inside the packages.
"Right now, we're this close to Christmas and there's no getting these presents back."
Electronics that were supposed to go under Trisha Harris' tree, now possibly ruined after being delivered on an uncovered trailer during Thursday's heavy rain.
"I just kind of stood there, because it was dripping wet."
Harris refused to take the packages, sending them back to UPS. The delivery guy telling her if the electronics aren't harmed, they will redeliver the packages sometime this weekend.
"The gentleman stated to me I was one of nine or ten people who stopped him to try to get a supervisor's number, and that's the problem, there's no supervisor."
News4 tried calling the UPS who delivered the soaking wet packages and was unable to reach anyone. Harris also tried emailing UPS directly and has not heard back.
"They're ruining a lot of people's Christmas."
Harris said the only choice she has is to try and find her kids' presents in stores, because they are all sold out online.
"I don't know what to do. This weekend's plan wasn't to have to go shopping."
Trisha says it's a waiting game at this point to see if she'll get her kids presents back on time and if they do get delivered, there's a chance they won't even work.
