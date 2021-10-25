NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the leaves continue to change color here across the Midstate, it's only a matter of time before all those leaves end up on the ground. When we have to clean up the front and the back yards, factor in some rain, the leaves get heavier and can cause some problems on our roadways.
An average mature oak tree can have upwards of 200,000 leaves on it. 360 of those dry leaves is equivalent to around one pound, and one tree can produce up to 550 pounds of dry leaves. If we get some rain to come in and we can saturate those leaves on the ground, wet leaves can weigh up to four times as much, potentially causing some problems on our roadways.
We've all stepped on a wet leaf before and lost our footing. That's because the friction with our foot and the ground becomes less with that wet leaf. Wet leaves on the ground can be just as slippery as a layer of black ice. If your stopping distance is 80 feet on a regular dry roadway, a wet roadway up to 160 feet with wet leaves can increase that stopping distance up to 250 feet.
