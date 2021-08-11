WESTMORELAND, TN (WSMV) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office announced that the Vice Mayor of Westmoreland, TN, has been arrested for domestic assault against his father.
The Sheriff's Office said a deputy was performing a welfare check on an older male walking north on 31E who was being followed by a red Toyota Prius. The male walking on the road was 76-year-old James Robert Smalling and the driver of the Prius as 45-year-old James Brian Smalling.
Brian Smalling told police he was trying to get his father (Robert Smalling) back into his vehicle. According to Brian, the pair had gotten into a verbal argument while on the way to a doctor's appointment in Hendersonville.
Robert Smalling told authorities that while arguing his son squirted water on him from a container, then dumped more water on him. The son slammed on the brakes and pulled over to the shoulder of the road where Robert Smalling said his son opened the passenger door and began pushing him out.
Authorities observed an abrasion bleeding on Robert Smalling's left hand with another scratch on the left side of his face.
Robert Smalling told authorities he had fallen while being pushed out of the car.
Brian Smalling told police he squirted water on his father to get his attention because he wasn't listening.
James Brian Smalling was taken into custody for Domestic Assault against his father James Robert Smalling.
