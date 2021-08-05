LAFAYETTE, TN (WSMV) - A police officer in Westmoreland, TN, has been arrested after being charged with solicitation of a female minor.
The Westmoreland police chief confirmed to News4 that Sgt. Dominic Mancino was arrested and that Mancino was under investigation by TBI since April 12.
At that time, Mancino was decommissioned and relieved of his badge and gun. Police said that Mancino was also placed on administrative leave.
Mancino is accused of soliciting a female juvenile for sexual activities.
Mancino was indicted Monday by the Macon County Grand Jury on charges of solicitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Mancino was arrested Thursday morning and booked and released from the Macon County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.