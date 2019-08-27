GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A Westmoreland Police officer has been charged with assault after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Amanda Lynn Wolfe, 26, was charged with assault after District Attorney General Ray Whitley requested the investigation.
Agents learned that during a traffic stop on Aug. 7, a passenger who had active warrants exited a car and fled on foot.
After a brief chase, the man was ultimately caught and handcuffed. The investigation determined that while the individual was handcuffed and compliant, Wolfe repeatedly struck him in the back.
Wolfe turned herself in on Tuesday and was charged with one count of assault. She was booked into the Sumner County Jail and released on her recognizance.
