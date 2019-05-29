SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The case against a man responsible for the worst homicide event in Tennessee in at least 20 years is going to the grand jury.
BREAKING: judge finds probable cause, binds #MichaelCummins case over to the grand jury @WSMV— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) May 29, 2019
A judge announced Wednesday that a court date will be set for August for Michael Cummins. Cummins faces multiple murder charges and several other charges in connection with the deaths of eight people in Sumner County.
Cummins appeared Wednesday, rocking back and forth repeatedly while officers provided testimony. The purpose of the testimony was to try and push the case and charges to the grand jury.
Michael Cummins rocks back and forth as an investigator testifies to discovering the bodies of his alleged victims #MichaelCummins #TNNews @WSMV pic.twitter.com/R4nsQtvQnx— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) May 29, 2019
Outburst in the courtroom leads to what appeared to be a family member of one of the victims being escorted out. Emotions running high as forensics scientist goes through horrific details of the way the bodies were found, including 12-year-old Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee @WSMV— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) May 29, 2019
Earlier in the morning, Cummins appeared in another court room to answer to a probation violation. A judge in that courtroom sentenced him to serve at least three years in a state penitentiary. Cummins was on probation for four months after a series of violent attacks against his family and trying to burn down his neighbor's house.
On April 10, Cummins ran into the woods when a probation officer arrived for a surprise visit. Cummins was scheduled to come into the probation office but he didn't show for that meeting.
Sixteen days later, his probation officer filed the violation warrant.
An exact date for his August appearance before a grand jury is pending.
