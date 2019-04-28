WESTMORELAND, TN (WSMV) - A 25-year-old Westmoreland man is a suspect in the murder of his parents, two family friends, and a neighbor, according to a member of his family.
That family member also confirmed to News4 that Michael Cummins beat his grandmother “nearly to death” Saturday. She is in critical but stable condition at the hospital.
Cummins’ parents lived with their family friends. His relationship with the fifth victim, killed at a separate scene, is unknown. On Sunday afternoon, the TBI confirmed a sixth death in the homicide case linked to the investigation but it is unclear Cummins' relationship with that victim.
UPDATE: We are now confirming a sixth fatality in this ongoing homicide investigation. The body of a fifth victim was found during the ongoing effort to process the Charles Brown Road scene. Efforts to identify all of the victims remain ongoing. pic.twitter.com/n9Lgmrz3av— TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 28, 2019
Cummins, was shot by law enforcement officers late Saturday night during his capture.
TBI spokesperson Josh DeVine said officers encountered Cummins at a creek about a mile away from the first crime scene. Officers believed Cummins produced a weapon and officers shot him at least once.
At the time of this writing, Cummins is still being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg at a local hospital. Once released, he will be served his outstanding warrants and will be taken into custody.
Four victims were found at a home on Charles Brown Road and a fifth victim was found dead at a home on Luby Brown Road.
Authorities responded to a 911 call from a family member to the Charles Brown Road home where four people was found dead. A fifth person at the home was taken to a local hospital.
A short time later, authorities learned of another crime scene at the home on Luby Brown Road where one person was found dead.
The TBI, using its aircraft, located Cummins in a creek bed around one mile from the Charles Brown Road scene.
More than a dozen officers from the Sumner County joint SWAT team went to the location where they encountered Cummins.
Authorities said the situation escalated and at least one officer fired his weapon, striking Cummins.
The TBI said more than 150 law enforcement officials from multiple agencies were searching for Cummins.
Authorities did not release the name of the victim pending notification of next-of-kin.
