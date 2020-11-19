WESTMORELAND, TN (WSMV) - A police officer, who pleaded guilty to assault and was accused of trying to cover up the crime, has been rehired by the city of Westmoreland.

Amanda Wolfe was rehired after a 3 to 2 vote by the Westmoreland City Council on Thursday night.

Wolfe pleaded guilty to assaulting a suspect who was in her custody.

Before the assault occurred, Elizabeth Lehner, a fellow officer, said Wolfe asked her to turn off her body camera.

Steven Jolley, who became the Sumner County town’s new chief in September, told the city council earlier this month that he recommend the town rehire Wolfe after her criminal history is expunged at the end of this month.

News4 Investigates then confirmed that the city of Westmoreland kept Wolfe employed as an animal control officer and that she had filed paperwork to have the criminal charge, which is a misdemeanor, expunged.

Jolley previously indicated if the city council approved her rehire, she would be under a one-year probation and subject to immediate termination if she expressed any similar behavior.