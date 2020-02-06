Despite a guilty plea of assaulting a man she just arrested, a video showing her cursing at the man as she cuffed him and a TBI investigation that revealed she tried to cover up the crime, Amanda Wolfe is still an employee of the city of Westmoreland in Sumner County.
The former police office has remained a city employee since her guilty plea, moving into working as an animal control officer, which is another division within the police department.
Thursday night, the Westmoreland city council appeared divided over whether she should continue to remain serving the public.
Councilman Tony Bentle acknowledged the video left him uncomfortable.
“It wasn’t appropriate what she did or the language, I didn’t like that,” Bentle said.
But councilwoman Chanda Wilkerson said Wolfe only pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault, and other city employees may also have misdemeanor convictions.
"I don't think that should deny anyone employment with their employer," Wilkerson said.
But none of the councilmember addressed how the TBI found that Wolfe instructed her fellow employee to turn off her body camera before the assault began.
Chief Ray Amalfitano, who kept her employed in his animal control division after her guilty plea, told the council she can’t be an officer, but that she is a good employee in animal control
"She's headstrong. She wants a career with the city. She lives here," Amalfitano said.
Wolfe did not attend, but councilmembers acknowledged she did reach out to all of them, expressing that she wants to remain working for the city.
The council will make their final decision on Feb. 20th at their regular meeting.
