RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate 840 are being diverted to alternate routes while crews respond to a truck fire.
According to TDOT, the fire was reported around 9:14 p.m. The scene is estimated to be cleared by midnight Tuesday morning.
Viewer photos submitted to News4 show the truck fully engulfed in flames near Exit 55. It is unclear if there are any injuries. It is also unclear at this time how the fire started.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
