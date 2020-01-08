FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A West Virginia woman is in jail after being arrested for stealing a car from the parking lot of a Franklin Walmart.
Franklin Police were called to the Mallory Lane store around 7 a.m. Monday after the car was stolen. Surveillance video from the store showed 32-year-old Kristen Kelley stole the car after finding a spare key in the unlocked car. Kelley loaded items she had just shoplifted from the store into the car before driving away.
Officers found Kelley trying to remove the stolen vehicle's license plate at a nearby Culver's restaurant.
Kelley was jailed on $110,000 bond and charged with auto theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of drugs into a penal institution.
