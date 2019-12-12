MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - A West Tennessee teen was arrested and charged after he admitted to police that he broke into 36 vehicles in one evening.
NBC affiliate WMC-TV reports that 18-year-old Hussein Mberwa was identified as one of two suspects responsible for the burglaries after several people reached out to Memphis Police to report their cars had been broken into.
In at least one of the incidents, a victim told police that his handgun was stolen from his Chevy Tahoe and surveillance video confirmed the two suspects took the gun.
Both suspects were taken into custody Wednesday. It was then that Mberwa admitted to being to the crimes. The other suspect has not yet been identified.
Mberwa is facing motor vehicle burglary and theft of property charges.
